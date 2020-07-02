MLBPA more than doubled investments to $160 million ahead of collective bargaining

NEW YORK — The Major League Baseball Players Association more than doubled its liquid investments over two years as the sport heads toward collective bargaining that could lead to a spring training lockout in 2022.

The union had $159.5 million in cash, US Treasury securities and investments on Dec. 31, according to a financial disclosure form filed Tuesday with the US Department of Labor. That was up from $102.4 million at the end of 2018 and $80.1 million at the end of 2017.

According to the filing, the union had $24.5 million in cash, $75.4 million in Treasury securities and $59.6 million investments with the entities such as the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., known as Freddie Mac; Federal Home Loan Banks; and Federal Farm Credit Banks.