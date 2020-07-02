NFL considers adding Black national anthem to Week 1 games

“Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” will be performed live or played before “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to each NFL game during Week 1 and the league is considering putting names of victims of police brutality on helmet decals or jersey patches, a person familiar with the discussions told The Associated Press. “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing”, traditionally known as the Black national anthem, will be played first when the Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the Texans to kick off the NFL regular season on Sept. 10. It’s uncertain whether fans will be in attendance Week 1 or at all this season because of the coronavirus pandemic … FedEx Corp. asked the Washington Redskins to rename the NFL team following protests against racial injustice that have shaken the US. The team plays at FedExField after a deal in 1999 gave the company naming rights to the stadium and other marketing rights. In 2003, Fred Smith , FedEx’s founder and chief executive officer, acquired a 10% stake in the team and joined its leadership council, which is similar to a board of directors. “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx said in a statement.

Advertisement

BASEBALL

Cubs’ Quintana out with cut thumb

Cubs lefthander Jose Quintana had surgery to repair nerve damage in his pitching thumb after he cut himself washing dishes. Chicago did not have a timetable for his return. The 31-year-old is expected to resume throwing in about two weeks … Righthander Max Meyer has agreed to a $6.7 million signing bonus as part of a minor league contract to join the Miami Marlins, and he’ll take part in training camp starting Friday. The deal was for less than his slot value of $7,221,200 as the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s amateur draft.

COLLEGES

Duke women’s coach McCallie quits

Joanne P. McCallie won’t return for a 14th season as Duke’s women’s basketball coach. McCallie announced her departure in a video posted on the program’s Twitter account. She said she was “choosing to step away” as coach, saying she wanted to bring “clarity” instead of uncertainty as she entered the final year of her contract. McCallie led the Blue Devils to a 330-107 record in her 13 seasons and was a three-time Atlantic Coast Conference coach of the year … Texas A&M’s football program was placed on probation and coach Jimbo Fisher given a six-month show cause order by the NCAA after the Aggies were found to have violated recruiting and other rules beginning in January 2018. Fisher, who had just been hired by Texas A&M, and assistant coach Jay Graham had impermissible contact with a recruit. Graham is now on the staff at Tennessee. Fisher is 17-9 with two bowl victories in his first two seasons in College Station … Texas junior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said he will sit out from all team activities until the school starts meeting demands for campus changes sought by dozens of Longhorns athletes. The demands made in early June include renaming several campus buildings currently named after former Texas officials with ties to the Confederacy and segregation, and a call to drop the school song “The Eyes of Texas.” “We have been told that things are being done behind close(d) doors but have yet to see any changes,” Overshown tweeted.

Advertisement

NBA

76ers’ Simmons healthy again

Ben Simmons’s back pain threw his postseason status into uncertainty had the NBA season reached its natural conclusion. No more. The All-Star guard who watched the Philadelphia 76ers from the bench during the final days in March is now healthy, confident and ready to dominate. “I’m feeling better than I was at the start of the season,” Simmons said. “I’ve been working since I had the injury, working until now to be prepared for whatever happens and wherever we go. I’m feeling great and been rehabbing this whole time, so I’ve been feeling ready and I’m very comfortable.”

Advertisement

SOCCER

Man City routs champion Liverpool

Exactly a week after Liverpool’s 30-year English title drought ended, the dethroned champions made sure there was a comedown from the partying as Manchester City ran over the visitors in a 4-0 win. The slack defending and lack of sharpness from Liverpool was perhaps forgivable from players who had spent the previous 31 rounds establishing an unprecedented 23-point lead to become England’s earliest champions.

MISCELLANY

Hamilton pushes F1 to fight racism

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton called out rival teams for not doing enough to combat racism, and said the sport still needs to push for more diversity. Hamilton’s Mercedes team will be competing in an all-black car — instead of the usual silver — as a statement against racism when the season starts on Sunday in Austria. “There are a lot of people that just take a moment to post Blackout Tuesday [on social networks] but they’re not really doing much. I’ve definitely not heard anything from any of the other teams, as far as I’m aware,” Hamilton said. “I won’t stop pushing until we really see change.” … The PGA of America is renaming its Horton Smith Award after a review of history revealed Smith defended the Caucasian-only membership clause when he served as PGA president in the early 1950s. The PGA of America board voted to rename it the PGA Professional Development Award. It honors a PGA member for outstanding contributions to professional education … The program allowing Russian track athletes to compete internationally will be frozen because the country’s federation failed to pay a fine on time, World Athletics said. The Russian track federation, known as RusAF, owes a $5 million fine and another $1.31 million in costs for various doping-related work and legal wrangles.

Advertisement



