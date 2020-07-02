What the Red Sox are facing as the first official workouts begin Friday

The blockbuster happened about a month after the Red Sox and manager Alex Cora parted ways because of Cora’s involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros’ cheating scandal as their bench coach.

The players had to grapple with the reality that the 2018 American League MVP, as well as lefthander David Price, had been traded to the Dodgers for outfielder Alex Verdugo and prospects Jeter Downs and Connor Wong.

When the Red Sox reported to spring training in February, much of the discussion centered on Mookie Betts.

Replacing Betts and Price will be difficult, perhaps unrealistic. Cora isn’t easy to replace, either.

Nevertheless, the Red Sox have another difficult task, one even more critical than adjusting to life without two former All-Stars and Cora: rebooting the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time any of the Red Sox were on the field was March 12 for a Nate Eovaldi simulated game. That afternoon, however, Major League Baseball suspended spring training indefinitely because of the coronavirus.

On Friday, the Red Sox will hold their first official workouts of the restart at Fenway Park.

“It’s definitely a unique challenge,” chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said last week of what is being called summer camp. “We’re still putting finishing touches on the entire spring training setup. I will say, as a newcomer, it’s enabled me to get to know the building a lot better.”

The Sox will have an additional batting cage in the Fenway concourse, as well as auxiliary bullpens and dugouts. The team has also discussed turning suites into clubhouses, so players can socially distance as much as possible. Boston College will serve as the Sox’ second training site, and the taxi squad will be based in Pawtucket, R.I.

“We’re trying to figure out how many hours we can use over there [at Boston College], and that’s all being negotiated,” said manager Ron Roenicke. “I think along with that, being able to have one other field, we feel we can get all the work we need done. It’s complicated. I know I’ve done this a long time, but it’s still all these new things.”

Away from the facility, players aren’t required to follow team protocols, but Bloom said the franchise is preaching diligence.

Now to the actual baseball. The Red Sox have more questions than answers there, too.

For starters, the pitching staff has to make up for the loss of not just Price, but also Chris Sale, who is out for the season after Tommy John surgery. The Sox have considered using an opener in the No. 5 spot in the rotation (possibly No. 4, as well).

“We have a few guys in camp that can go multiple innings who fit that role well,” Roenicke said. “I think in house, what we have here will fit that.”

Like all teams, the Red Sox can choose from a player pool of as many as 60, and you can expect them to get creative. The bullpen is led by Darwinzon Hernandez, Matt Barnes, Marcus Walden, Josh Taylor, and Brandon Workman. Each had to lift a heavy load last season with all the injuries to the starters. Relievers combined for 665 innings in 2019, the sixth-most in baseball. But since this season is just 60 games, that could help the Sox preserve their arms. Yet with the season a sprint, having the best talent on the field most often will be crucial.

“You feel like if they’re in shape, you kind of want to have them out there a little more often because we know it’s a shortened season,” Roenicke said. “We know how important every game is. You think that it’s critical getting off to a good start, but obviously, that doesn’t always happen automatically, but it’s certainly important.”

The Red Sox will lean heavily on Eduardo Rodriguez, who had a breakout season last year. The lefthander racked up a career-high 19 wins in 203⅓ innings with a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts.

After Rodriguez, however, there is uncertainty. Eovaldi missed a chunk of last season after undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies from his pitching elbow. Once he returned in July, he struggled with command, finishing with a 5.99 ERA in just 67⅔ innings. Martin Perez, who spent last season with the Twins, had a 5.12 ERA in 165⅓ innings. Eovaldi looked good during this year’s initial spring training, but he’s made 30-plus starts just once in his career (2014). Of course, with the shortened season, he won’t be able to hit that number this year, but back in March he felt he was healthy enough to do so.

“That’s been my goal every year,” he said at the time. “I feel like this year, being able to communicate more with trainers and not feel like I have to grind through things. I’m sure there will be a time in the season where I will have to grind through something, but it’s also being open and communicating with them, letting them know what the issues are.”

The lineup has taken a huge hit with the departure of Betts. Xander Bogaerts explained in March what losing Betts could do to the psyche of the team.

“Knowing that we traded away Mookie, that might put some pressure on us to go out and do more,” Bogaerts said. “I think we should be a little careful with that. We just don’t want to put pressure on ourselves and get in a big hole just because we want to fill someone’s shoes like Mookie’s.”

No one can fill Betts’s shoes, but someone has to fill his spot in right field. The Red Sox will turn to Verdugo and Kevin Pillar to do that, and Roenicke said it could result in a platoon.

“We’ve got three lefthanded outfielders out there,” said Roenicke. “And then we have Pillar to fill in and J.D. [Martinez] that can go out there and play. On that given day, it could be Verdugo or Jackie [Bradley] and [Andrew Benintendi]. It depends on how much they’ve played, who we think matches up better with the opposing team we’re facing.”

Verdugo is more of a threat at the plate than Pillar. Verdugo hasn’t had a problem against lefthanded pitchers, though it’s a small sample size (.306 in 124 major league plate appearances). Pillar, meanwhile, is an elite defender, and right field at Fenway can be tough to handle with all the ground to cover.

The battle at second base between Jose Peraza and Michael Chavis also could result in a platoon, according to Roenicke. They are completely different hitters, with Peraza taking more of a bat-to-ball approach, while Chavis is more of a power guy who swings and misses a lot. Bogaerts and Rafael Devers have the left side of the infield covered, and Christian Vazquez is the starter behind the plate. But the backup battle between Jonathan Lucroy and Kevin Plawecki could be interesting.

Lucroy recently reworked his initial minor league deal, which included an opt out at the end of spring training, and will be at camp on Friday. He is a proven veteran and two-time All-Star but has had a significant dip in production the last few seasons. He underwent neck surgery this past offseason and believes he’s back at full strength. Plawecki, meanwhile, made a solid impression during the spring. There could be a scenario in which the Red Sox keep all three with the 30-man active roster.





RED SOX PLAYER POOL (48)

PITCHERS (24): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nate Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Brian Johnson, Robinson Leyer, Chris Mazza, Collin McHugh, Josh Osich, Martin Perez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Mike Shawaryn, Jeffrey Springs, Domingo Tapia, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman.

CATCHERS (6): Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Jonathan Lucroy, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vazquez, Connor Wong.

INFIELDERS (11): Jonathan Arauz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernandez, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, Yairo Munoz, Jose Peraza.

OUTFIELDERS (7): John Andreoli, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar, Cesar Puello, Alex Verdugo.

