Registration for virtual Boston Marathon begins July 7

The Boston Athletic Association will open registration for the 124th Boston Marathon Virtual Experience on Tuesday, July 7, the organization announced Thursday.
The virtual race is open only to participants who were originally entered in the 2020 Boston Marathon scheduled, which was postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, before being canceled last month.
“The world cannot come to Boston this year, so we will bring the Boston Marathon to the world through a virtual experience that captures the spirit, community, and celebration of the race,” said Tom Grilk, C.E.O of the B.A.A. “The 124th Boston Marathon Virtual Experience will allow participants to be part of Boston Marathon history.”
The cost to register will be $50. Beginning at 10 a.m. on July 7, participants will be emailed their unique registration code. The first 15,000 registrants will receive a pre-race package containing a commemorative 2020 Boston Marathon bib.
Entrants must complete 26.2 miles in one continuous run on any day between September 7 and 14 and submit proof of completion to the BAA. Participants will not have a time limit by which to complete their race.
Participants will receive more information on the virtual experience leading up to the race. Participant newsletters will provide information on training tips, summer running, hydration, and tips on creating your own 26.2-mile course.
The marathon was initially postponed on March 13 to Sept. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic. All entrants were offered a full refund of entry fees associated with April’s race. On May 28, officials decided to cancel the race and make it a virtual event.
