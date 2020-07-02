Registration for virtual Boston Marathon begins July 7

The Boston Athletic Association will open registration for the 124th Boston Marathon Virtual Experience on Tuesday, July 7, the organization announced Thursday.

The virtual race is open only to participants who were originally entered in the 2020 Boston Marathon scheduled, which was postponed from April 20 to Sept. 14 due to the coronavirus pandemic, before being canceled last month.

“The world cannot come to Boston this year, so we will bring the Boston Marathon to the world through a virtual experience that captures the spirit, community, and celebration of the race,” said Tom Grilk, C.E.O of the B.A.A. “The 124th Boston Marathon Virtual Experience will allow participants to be part of Boston Marathon history.”