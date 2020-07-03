Local bestsellers for the week ending June 28

2. 28 Summers Elin Hilderbrand Little Brown

3. A Burning Megha Majumdar Knopf

4. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper

5. Death in Her Hands Ottessa Moshfegh Penguin Press

6. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

7. American Dirt Jeanine Cummins Flatiron Books

8. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

9. All Adults Here Emma Straub Riverhead Books

10. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

Advertisement

1. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

2. The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir John Bolton S&S

3. Me and White Supremacy Layla Saad Sourcebooks

4. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

5. Between the World and Me Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

6. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

7. Countdown 1945: The Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb and the 116 Days That Change the World Chris Wallace Avid Reader Press

8. Breath: The New Science of a Lost Art James Nestor Riverhead Books

9. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

10. Educated Tara Westover Random House

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

2. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

3. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

4. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

5. Beach Read Emily Henry Berkeley

6. The Underground Railroad Colson Whitehead Anchor

Advertisement

7. City of Girls Elizabeth Gilbert Riverhead Books

8. Americanah Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Anchor

9. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

10. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heath Morris Harper

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

2. So you Want to Talk about Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

3. Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type Books

4. The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness Michelle Alexander New Press

5. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson One World

6. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

7. Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?: And Other Conversations About Race Beverly Daniel Tatum Basic Books

8. Born a Crime Trevor Noah One World

9. The Warth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

10. The Color of Law Richard Rothenstein Liveright

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, June 28. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.