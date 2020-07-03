With new venue, ‘Conan’ taps into host’s improv roots

Conan O’Brien is going to be the first of the late-night hosts to get out of the house. On Monday, O’Brien will begin filming his TBS show, “Conan,” at a Los Angeles comedy club called Largo at the Coronet, in accordance with safety protocols.

There will be a limited crew on site, but there won’t be an audience, and the guests will continue to appear via Zoom. So why bother leaving home? And why not return to the regular Warner Bros. lot studio? “I got started doing improv at the Coronet in 1986,” O’Brien said in a statement, “and I’m glad we’ve figured out a way to safely keep that theater going during this lockdown.”