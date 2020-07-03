Check out this supercut of Boston movies and TV shows

Hollywood it is not, but the city of Boston has made more than its share of cameos on the screen. Think “Good Will Hunting,” “The Departed,” “The Social Network,” and “Fever Pitch.”

During the shutdown, cellist Aron Zelkowicz spent time sifting movies and television shows to create “Boston: The Movie,” a supercut that debuted online last week. The five-minute montage centers around iconic Boston-area scenes featuring such actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Denzel Washington, and Ben Affleck. It also includes snippets from cartoons such as “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.”

Zelkowicz, a member of the Boston Lyric Opera Orchestra and Rhode Island Philharmonic, took inspiration from a similar viral video he created in Pittsburgh in 2013. “I moved to Boston six years ago and immediately had the idea to do it here,” he said. With opera productions and concerts canceled indefinitely, he finally found himself with enough time to make it so.