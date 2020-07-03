Mass. reports 290 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

Another 11,444 people have been tested for the coronavirus, the state also announced Friday, bringing to 872,380 the total number of people who have received coronavirus tests in Massachusetts. More than 1.1 million tests have been administered.

The figures include both confirmed and probable coronavirus cases. Of the newly reported deaths, all are confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of the newly reported cases, 212 are confirmed cases, and 78 are probable.

Massachusetts health officials on Friday reported that 17 more people have died from the coronavirus, and another 290 people have contracted it, bringing the total death toll in the state to 8,149 and the total case count to 109,628.

There were 985 new people who received antibody tests, which tests for an antibody that would indicate whether a person has already had the coronavirus. In Massachusetts, 74,598 people have been tested for antibodies.

The numbers come just days before most of Massachusetts is expected to enter Phase 3 of its reopening process on Monday. Boston is expected to begin Phase 3 a week later, on July 13. With the start of Phase 3, gyms, museums, and casinos will all be allowed to open, with new restrictions in place.

“It’s critical that we continue to be smart about how we do this,” Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday. “We’d hate to have to move backwards.”

Ahead of the July Fourth holiday, officials warned residents to stay safe and following coronavirus restrictions.

At a press conference Thursday, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh urged people to avoid large gatherings and think carefully before doing anything that could put themselves and the community at risk.

“I urge everyone just to think about the reality of these losses,” Walsh said, referring to those who have died from the coronavirus. “I think about the success that we have had, bringing these numbers down here in Boston and in Massachusetts, and think about our ability to prevent further death and suffering by the actions that we take this weekend, and moving forward.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.