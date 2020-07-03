18 displaced after 2-alarm fire at Mattapan triple-decker

Eighteen people were displaced following a 2-alarm fire at a triple-decker in Mattapan early Friday, fire officials said.

Around 3 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at 1220 Blue Hill Ave., the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet. Heavy fire was seen from the second and third floor porches in the rear of the building.

All residents of the building, including three families, escaped the building uninjured by 3:22 a.m., fire officials said. A dog also was evacuated.