18 displaced after 2-alarm fire at Mattapan triple-decker

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated July 3, 2020, 1 hour ago
A fire at a triple-decker displaced 18 people and a dog in Mattapan early Friday.
Boston Fire Department

Eighteen people were displaced following a 2-alarm fire at a triple-decker in Mattapan early Friday, fire officials said.

Around 3 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at 1220 Blue Hill Ave., the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet. Heavy fire was seen from the second and third floor porches in the rear of the building.

All residents of the building, including three families, escaped the building uninjured by 3:22 a.m., fire officials said. A dog also was evacuated.

The fire was knocked down by 4:06 a.m., fire officials said. The blaze caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.

Boston police, Boston EMS, National Grid, and Neighborhood Services provided assistance at the scene, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.