18 displaced after 2-alarm fire at Mattapan triple-decker

Eighteen people were displaced following a 2-alarm fire at a triple-decker in Mattapan early Friday, fire officials said.
Around 3 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at 1220 Blue Hill Ave., the Boston Fire Department said in a tweet. Heavy fire was seen from the second and third floor porches in the rear of the building.
All residents of the building, including three families, escaped the building uninjured by 3:22 a.m., fire officials said. A dog also was evacuated.
The fire was knocked down by 4:06 a.m., fire officials said. The blaze caused an estimated $350,000 in damage.
Boston police, Boston EMS, National Grid, and Neighborhood Services provided assistance at the scene, fire officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
