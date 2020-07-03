3 Cambridge residents arrested in connection with Somerville shooting

Officers found a stolen high capacity gun on Ellcock, along with two other guns and ammunition inside the car, police said.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers stopped a car, which Somerville police were looking for in connection with a shooting earlier in the night, on the corner of Davis Street and Broadway Street, Cambridge police said in a statement. The occupants of the car, three Cambridge residents, were arrested: Justin Ellcock, 24; Davel Matthews, 23; and Destiny Banks, 23.

Three people were arrested and three guns recovered in Cambridge following a shooting in Somerville Thursday night, police said.

Ellock is facing charges of multiple counts of carrying a firearm, multiple counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, and possession of ammunition, police said. Matthews and Banks are facing charges of carrying a firearm and possession of a large capacity feeding device.

All three people will be arraigned in Cambridge District Court at a later date, according to Cambridge police spokesman Jeremy Warnick.

The investigation of the Somerville shooting is ongoing, police said.

Cambridge police are also investigating a separate shooting that occurred on Harvard Street Thursday night, police said.

Around 9:42 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots near 110 Harvard St., Cambridge police said in a tweet. Shell casings were found at the scene.

No injuries were reported, police said in the tweet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge police at 617-349-3300. Those who wish to submit an anonymous tip can visit the department’s website.

