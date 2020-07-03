Bourne man faces charges for allegedly coughing on patrons after refusing to wear a mask

McGuire then walked up to a table of customers, allegedly coughed directly in their faces, and said, “I hope you catch COVID,” restaurant staffers told police.

Edward McGuire, 59, a patron Monday night at the British Beer Company in Plymouth, was requested by staff to wear a mask. McGuire began yelling at employees, prompting them to ask him to leave the establishment.

A Bourne man faces charges after allegedly coughing on customers and refusing to wear a mask.

He then entered his vehicle and allegedly did doughnuts in the parking lot.

The manager of the restaurant reported the incident to Plymouth police Tuesday morning. McGuire turned himself in at the police station the same day.

Advertisement

Captain Kevin Manuel of the Plymouth Police Department said McGuire was charged with threatening to commit a crime (murder), two counts of assault, a single count of negligent driving, and disturbing the peace as a subsequent offense.

McGuire also faces a charge of threatening to bomb or hijack. Captain Manuel said it is for spreading harmful substances by coughing in the faces of customers.

McGuire was initially released on bail Thursday, then arrested again later that day on violation of a probation warrant for previous offenses.

Captain Manuel said it is not known whether McGuire is COVID positive.