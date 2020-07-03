EEE detected in Mass. mosquitoes for first time this year

EEE was found in a mosquito sample collected Wednesday from Orange in Franklin County, according to a statement released by the state Department of Public Health on Friday. No cases have been reported in humans or other animals.

Massachusetts health officials are reminding residents to wear bug spray after eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, was detected in a sample of mosquitoes for the first time this year.

“We have been preparing for EEE activity this year,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said in a statement. “It is early in the year for the first evidence of EEE, therefore, continued mosquito surveillance over the next several weeks will help us understand more about how quickly the virus might emerge this year.”

Health officials describe EEE as a “rare but serious and potentially fatal disease” that humans can get through the bite of a mosquito. In 2019, 12 people in Massachusetts contracted EEE, six of whom died. Nine domestic animals contracted it.

To avoid getting bitten by mosquitoes, health officials recommend that people use insect repellent, wear long sleeves and long pants, install screens on doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of homes, and drain any standing water. People should also be aware of peak biting hours for mosquitoes, which are from dusk to dawn.

“People have been spending time indoors due to COVID-19 and now, as we venture out, we want to remind people about the need to protect themselves and their loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes,” state epidemiologist Catherine Brown said in a statement. “We are also asking people to remain aware of the level of virus activity in areas where they live, work, and play.”

