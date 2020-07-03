A final salute for Salem police officer killed in off-duty crash

Todd Angilly, a probation officer and the official anthem singer for the Boston Bruins, sang the Star Spangled Banner. The Rev. Robert Murray, pastor of Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish in Salem, led the one-hour Catholic service.

As bagpipes played, an honor guard led the procession onto the wide, grassy park where Mazola’s casket was placed in front of the bandstand. Mourners, including police officers in dress blues, wore face masks and sat a safe distance apart due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SALEM - An American flag flew at half-staff in a gentle breeze Thursday morning on Salem Common, where hundreds gathered for the funeral of Officer Dana E. Mazola, who was killed last week in an off-duty car crash just one month before he was set to retire.

“This morning as we gather, we gather not only for the tribute we mean to pay to him because of his service to the city, his love for his family, " Murray said in welcoming remarks. “We also gather as a people of faith in our community.”

An honor guard for Mazola. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Mazola, 56, joined the department in 1989 as a part-time officer. A year later, he was appointed full-time. He spent 29 years in the patrol division, before moving to the traffic division. He was also skilled investigator who performed background checks on police candidates.

“He was affectionately known as the ‘dream crusher,' Chief Mary Butler said, drawing chuckles for the Mazola’s ability to conduct rigorous background checks. “But it was truly a service, not only to our department, but to the community. The hiring of the correct, right officer is an important piece” of policing.

Mazola was a public servant who treated everyone with respect, Butler said.

“I am not sure there has been a more respectful, patient, sincere, caring person and police officer who truly did have a heart as wide as the whole outdoors,” Butler said. “We are all better for having Dana Mazola in our lives.”

Officers carried Mazola's casket. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Mazola’s tragic death on June 25 stunned the city’s police and fire departments. Flags across the city were lowered to half-staff in his honor. Black and blue bunting, traditional symbols of police mourning, were draped across the police headquarters building.

On Wednesday, the city’s police and fire departments were joined by dozens of police officers from surrounding North Shore communities to walk by his casket at the O’Donnell Funeral Home on Salem Common.

Mazola served under three Salem police chiefs, Butler noted. Retired chief Robert St. Pierre and former chief Paul Tucker, now the city’s state representative, were in attendance. Mayor Kimberley Driscoll offered condolences on behalf of the city.

Mazola, who grew up in Swampscott, is survived by his wife, Florene, twin daughters Amanda and Savannah, his father, Ernest and his brother, Ray, according to his obituary.

Family and faith was the foundation of Mazola’s life, Murray said.

“And we ought to thank God, that we have good people like this man in our lives. This man, who loved his family, his friends, and also served his city . . . In addition to all the things he did, he also lived a Christian life.”

A Salem police officer carried Mazola's cap and gloves while walking by the hearse. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Amanda and Savannah Mazola offered touching remembrances of their father.

He was the fun Dad who played catch with them in the yard, and did canon balls with them in the pool. He never missed a school event and went on every ride with them at Disney World. He later would patiently move them in and out of their college dorms.

“He never wanted to miss a moment of our lives,” Amanda said.

When her father told her of his plans to retire, Savannah said, he said he wanted to get another job, where he could continue to help people.

“Of course this didn’t happen,” Savannah said, her voice strong. “A man with such pure intentions and goals shouldn’t have life taken away from him, just like that.”

But she asked people to honor her father “for all the amazing things he did, for all that he stood for,”

“We need more Dana’s in this world.”

Florene Mazola, right, was comforted by her daughter Amanda. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff





















































































