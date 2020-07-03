Massachusetts museums announce reopening plans

(AP) — Massachusetts museums are announcing reopening plans now that they are allowed to start welcoming visitors again under the third phase of the state’s coronavirus economic recovery plan.

The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem announced in a statement Friday that it will open its doors July 16 and 17 to members, patrons, and some medical workers, then open to the public on July 18.

The museum will limit capacity with timed tickets, and is also enhancing cleaning and sanitizing measures.