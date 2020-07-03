Newburyport officials to conduct review after accusation of police inaction following alleged assault

Donn Pollard, 63, of Newburyport, is facing charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct, officials said. He was released from custody and will be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on July 17, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex County district attorney’s office.

Newburyport officials say they are conducting an administrative review of the Police Department after witnesses said an officer was slow to react when a woman at a Black Lives Matter protest was allegedly assaulted in Market Square June 26.

A video taken right after the alleged assault shows outraged protesters pleading for a Newburyport police officer to quickly take action after the alleged assault. The video was posted on the Anti-Racists of Newburyport Facebook page last Friday.

“He literally just assaulted her!” one of the protesters is heard yelling in the video as the officer walks toward his cruiser. “Why are you a cop if you’re not going to do your job?”

The City of Newburyport has contracted a veteran criminal justice expert to conduct an administrative review of the incident and the Police Department’s response, according to a joint statement from Mayor Donna D. Holaday and City Marshal Mark Murray Thursday.

“As a public safety agency, our priority is at all times to ensure the safety and security of everyone in our community, and following this incident, we joined the Mayor’s office to seek an expert who would be able to facilitate a comprehensive review of the facts surrounding what took place so that we can better understand the situation,” Murray said in the statement.

















The expert contracted by the city will produce a report to city officials in July, which will be shared with the public, Murray said. The report will include recommendations for the Police Department to improve on existing policies, procedures, or training opportunities for the staff.

