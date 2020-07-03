Party canceled, a somber reflection for America’s birthday

“Our lives have totally changed,” Dottie Shelton, a tourist from Mississippi, said Friday as she stood beneath the Old State House balcony where the Declaration of Independence was first read to Bostonians.

Welcome to the Fourth of July on the country’s 244th birthday, a celebration shadowed and subdued by the coronavirus, staggering unemployment, and searing questions of America’s commitment to racial justice.

No Boston Pops concert. No public fireworks spectacular. No parades and marching bands in small towns and big cities. Even the beaches and barbecues in Massachusetts feel different and less social.

Near Shelton was the small brick plaza where the Boston Massacre occurred in 1770, a place usually teeming with festive tourists and locals around Independence Day. But Friday, the crowds were replaced by small knots of unhurried people who had plenty of room, and as much time as they wanted, to visit the city’s Revolutionary sites.

In the Old Granary Burying Ground, near the grave of John Hancock, Alex Zafran and Melanie Kuffell of New York City, both 29, talked about the different, heavier feel of this July Fourth as they walked among the old slate markers.

“I hope that people still find a way to celebrate this country and what it means,” Zafran said. “I know as a white man it’s easy for me to say that.”

Similar to the scene at the Old State House, only a few people were visiting the famous graveyard.

Questions of racial relations have rarely been as prominent in the national discussion on a Fourth of July. The Declaration of Independence asserts that “every man is created equal,” but the Founding Fathers did not put those words into practice.

Frederick Douglass, the abolitionist who had formerly been enslaved, brought clarity to that discrepancy during an Independence Day speech in Rochester, N.Y., in 1852.

“The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice are not enjoyed in common,” Douglass said. “The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity, and independence bequeathed by your fathers is shared by you, not by me.

“The sunlight that brought light and healing to you has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth of July is yours, not mine. You may rejoice, I must mourn.”

The sense of the Declaration as a goal — timeless, challenging, and needing constant work — is not lost on retired Army Brigadier General Jack Hammond. As executive director of the Home Base program, Hammond knows about sacrifice as he oversees the Boston-based effort to treat the invisible wounds of war for service members, veterans, and their families.

“Each person who signed this document signed their own death warrant,” Hammond said of the risk that Great Britain would charge the signers with treason. “But these aspirational words, backed by the will of the people, changed the world forever.

“Our nation must move forward and make these amazing promises a reality for every American or we will face far worse challenges than those we see today,” he added. “Having looked upon the killing fields of Sarajevo, and having witnessed firsthand the tribal and religious hatred prevalent in Iraq and Afghanistan, I never want to see this carnage visited upon this amazing country of ours.”

Maura Sullivan of Portsmouth, N.H., a former Marine officer and assistant secretary of the US Department of Veterans Affairs, said the run-up to July Fourth rekindled memories of a previous one she spent away from families and friends — 15 years ago in Iraq during a period of low morale.

“A few Marines gathered, and we read from the Declaration of Independence together. The exercise helped me to recall our purpose and mission,” Sullivan said.

“This Fourth of July is not entirely dissimilar. Our national morale is low. Our New England community has been beleaguered by the coronavirus, and friends and neighbors are anxious, weary, increasingly unemployed, or employed and struggling without child care.”

Sullivan urged others to engage in small acts of patriotism, and that “arguably the most patriotic thing that any of us can do this weekend is to wear a mask.”

Shelton, the Mississippi visitor to Boston, was all about patriotism Friday. The Fourth of July is her 76th birthday, and her daughter commemorated the occasion by reading the Declaration of Independence to her outside the Old State House.

They had never been to Boston before, and the trip they had planned in January bore no resemblance to the one that played out Friday — with masks in tow, social distancing in mind, and the backdrop of this week’s decision by the Mississippi Legislature to eliminate the Confederate battle standard from the state flag.

“As I was reading the Declaration, I was thinking, ‘This applies today,‘ ” said Shelton’s daughter, Jill Morris of Hernando, Miss.

Morris, who said her husband is a descendant of a signer of the Declaration, campaigned for eliminating the Confederate symbol.

“It flew over our state during days of civil unrest, during complete and total segregation,” Morris said. “It represents to a group of people what a swastika might represent. And I don’t choose those words lightly.”

Morris used an iPad to read every word of the Declaration to her mother, as well as the names of each of its signers, in a 10-minute exercise that prompted only a single passerby to stop and listen. Each word was pronounced clearly, despite a brisk wind and the sounds of passing sirens.

Mother and daughter each wore shirts with stars on them, and Shelton took a video of the long birthday oration. When it was over, their patriotic mission accomplished, the pair exchanged smiles and continued their visit.

The city’s celebration was muted, but the holiday still held special resonance.

“At home, a celebration might mean a barbecue and fireworks,” Morris said. “Being here has brought about the true meaning.”

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.