One person shot at South Shore Plaza in Braintree; stores remain on lockdown

One person was shot at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Friday afternoon in what officials believe was a targeted attack on the victim.
The person was taken to a local hospital, and their condition is not known, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio. Police believe the shooter has left the mall and “is at large,” Procopio wrote in an e-mail.
The stores were put on lockdown Friday afternoon, Braintree police tweeted. Tactical units were clearing the mall at about 5:40 p.m.
“Our Special Tactical Operations Team and K-9 units are assisting local police in clearing the mall, but we believe suspect fled from mall before police response,” Procopio wrote.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
