The future of the Supreme Court looms over this election

In 2018, Clair McCaskill’s vote against the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh probably cost Democrats her Missouri Senate seat. The same dynamic created serious headwinds for Democratic senators in Indiana and North Dakota, where Republicans picked up seats.

The future of the US Supreme Court hangs like a thundercloud over national politics.

In Colorado, the same case highlights the choice between antiabortion Republican senate incumbent Cory Gardner and Democratic nominee John Hickenlooper, who supports abortion rights.

Reversing the Supreme Court’s abortion-rights precedents — Roe v. Wade and Webster v. Reproductive Health Services — will of course serve as a rationale for social-issues conservatives to stick with this incompetent, divisive president.

Indeed, those activists may be energized by anger at Chief Justice John Roberts. The conservative narrative is a self-told tale of ideological betrayal, and Roberts is the latest supposed turncoat.

His supposed sin? Voting with the court’s liberals on DACA, federal protections for the LGBTQ community, and the aforementioned abortion case, the latter out of a respect for precedent. All that, atop his 2012 vote to uphold the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, is too much for right-wingers to bear.

More frustrating still: Roberts’s new transgressions come after Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell went to the trouble of committing highway robbery, seizing for the GOP — and, eventually, Neil Gorsuch — a Supreme Court seat that should have been filled by Barack Obama. And after the replacement of the quirky Anthony Kennedy with the more conventionally conservative Kavanaugh.

With all that done, conservative good times seemed ready to roll. But Roberts’s unwillingness to fall into conservative lockstep has thwarted those hopes. His evolution recalls past Republican-appointed justices who have refused to stay in fixed orbit.

Earl Warren is the classic example. Appointed by Dwight Eisenhower, he became the bane of conservatives of the 1950s and ’60s for orchestrating decisions mandating school desegregation and expanding and extending constitutional rights and liberties. Almost as vexing: Gerald Ford appointee John Paul Stevens, who, once on the high court, displayed an annoying independence of mind.

The court’s first female jurist, Ronald Reagan appointee Sandra Day O’Connor, developed into a shrewd judicial bridge builder and nuanced defender of abortion rights, while New Hampshire’s David Souter, appointed by George H.W. Bush, became a part of the court’s liberal wing.

Objective observers might conclude that the matters that come to the high court are more complicated than they appear from conservative precincts. But among conservatives, dashed hopes have generated a demand for judicial robots.

Now, let’s be clear. Both sides have their litmus tests, most notably on abortion. It’s impossible to imagine a Democratic president nominating someone who hadn’t signaled support for abortion rights.

It is, of course, difficult for a conservative nominee to declare an eagerness to overturn Roe v. Wade. Thus the drill is to express a general respect for precedent while avoiding anything more specific.

There, an association with the right-wing Federalist Society stands as proxy for opposition to the abortion-rights precedents. The Federalist Society emphasizes interpreting the Constitution based on the intent of the founders and a law according to the literal meaning of its language. That approach leads to a conservative outlook on social issues and produces decisions that often favor corporate power or monied interests. No surprise, then, that Donald Trump has essentially delegated the selection of his judicial nominees to that conservative group.

Big court changes loom. There’s speculation that Clarence Thomas, 72, or Samuel Alito, 70, might retire this year to clear the way for younger conservatives while Republicans are still assured of the power to install them.

Meanwhile, liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg is 87 and has had serious health issues, while fellow liberal Stephen Breyer is 81. November’s victor may wind up filling one or both of those seats.

So as the presidential campaign goes forward, it’s important to realize that the direction of the court hangs on its outcome.

