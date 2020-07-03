Here is what Michael Chavis had to say on Day 1 of Red Sox’ ‘summer camp'

That’s the hope, of course. The league is proceeding cautiously during the coronavirus pandemic. But Chavis’s optimism can’t be curbed At his core, he’s a baseball player. That’s all he’s ever wanted to do since he was a kid, growing up in Georgia.

Michael Chavis made the long drive from Fort Myers, Fla., to Boston about two weeks ago after learning there would be a Major League Baseball season. The estimated time it would take? Twenty hours and 54 minutes. A straight shot up I-95. Chavis shared this information on his Twitter account with a caption that read, “IT DONT MATTAH BECAUSE WE’RE PLAYIN BASEBALL!!!!”

“When I was in trouble for something in school, [my parents] would take away hitting,” Chavis said last year. “That’s not a joke.”

The pandemic was the only thing that could tear Chavis away from baseball. Being back in his element Friday for the Red Sox’ first day of summer camp provided him a sense of connectivity to what he loves, even if it’s socially distanced.

“I miss baseball,” Chavis said Friday afternoon a Zoom call. “I miss the Red Sox. I miss the team. Just the opportunity to be back and playing baseball is incredible.”

Michael Chavis is rarely lacking for enthusiasm, and that was certainly the case Friday as the Red Sox kicked off summer camp at Fenway Park. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff

The Sox entered camp prepared for positive tests for the coronavirus. Manager Ron Roenicke said Friday they had “some.” Chavis understands the seriousness, and it’s why he’s taking every precaution to ensure the safety of himself and his teammates. Nevertheless, being cautious and vigilant during these times, Chavis intimated, doesn’t mean living in fear.

“Everybody knows that this is contagious,” he said. “But it’s one of those things where you continue living in fear and everything like that, that’s out of your control. We’re doing everything we can to prevent it from happening.”

Prevention, though, requires diligence. Diligence, at least this year, means a change of routine. For example, players can chew gum, but they can’t chew tobacco or eat sunflower seeds because that requires spitting. High-fives, handshakes, and fist bumps are prohibited, too. That’s a barrier in any sport, but particularly in baseball because many players rely on habits.

“In regards to ritualistic routines, I haven’t considered it at all,” Chavis said. “Baseball is very routine-oriented and I have my routine. It’s going to be interesting to see how guys use their creativity to engage with fans in a different way, or just change the routine to make the day-to-day aspect either more familiar or more consistent for this season.”

Chavis enters this season with some big-league success. He hit .254 with 18 homers as a rookie last season. There’s a strong chance Chavis will platoon at second with Jose Peraza, and he is capable of shifting over to first base on days Mitch Moreland needs a rest. Chavis struck out 127 times in 382 plate appearances, but the power makes him a force.

The official start of summer camp means the Sox are against the clock. The team has no time to waste, ramping up and getting players ready. Chavis doesn’t think that will be an issue.

“I’m excited to play today,” he said. “I love playing baseball. I, personally, am not going to have an issue getting excited or turning up for a game. My swing feels good. We even hit today, and I feel really good about where my swing is at. I feel really good about what I did in preparation for this time.”

Michael Chavis is after a second season as exciting as his Boston debut, where his 18 homers and infectious personality helped capture the hearts of Red Sox faithful. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack