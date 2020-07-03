Multiple Red Sox players tested positive for COVID-19

“We didn’t have everybody come in,” manager Ron Roenicke said. “We do have some positive tests. I won’t be able to give you names on these players.”

Citing instructions from Major League Baseball, the team would not identify the players or specify how many tested positive.

The Red Sox had multiple players test positive for COVID-19 this week, and those players were not allowed to take part in Friday’s workout at Fenway Park.

Another player, lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez, remains home in Florida after being exposed to a person who was ill.

“He wanted to make sure he was fine,” Roenicke said. “We have tested him. We don’t have the results back yet. When we get those results, obviously you’ll know. Eddie was fine with me telling you that.”

Advertisement

Roenicke further said he doesn’t want reporters to ask about testing.

“If somebody tests positive as we go through this training camp, we’ll try to let you know,” he said. “But I don’t want to talk about this every day.”

Roenicke also said some players may have to be held out a day after being tested, and he doesn’t want that to become a topic.

“It’s going to come up every day,” said the manager. “We’re tested all the time. It’ll be a little cleaner I think if we just leave it this way. If something does come through camp, I’ll let you guys know.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.