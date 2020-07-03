Pacers’ Victor Oladipo won’t play when NBA restarts

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo said he will not to play when the NBA season resumes in Orlando later this month, according to an interview published Friday in The Athletic. Oladipo tore his quad tendon last season, and made his return in late January, just about six weeks before play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Oladipo told The Athletic his rehab is going well but that he just doesn’t feel comfortable returning to play under the unusual circumstances caused by the coronavirus. He said he will still travel with the team. “I really want to play, and as a competitor and teammate this is tearing me apart. I feel like I’m at a great place in my rehab and getting closer and closer to 100 percent. With all the variables … and the unknown exact set up of the bubble I just can’t get my mind to being fully comfortable in playing. I have to be smart and this decision hasn’t been easy, but I truly believe continuing on the course I’m on and getting fully healthy for the 2020-21 season is the right decision for me.” Heading into the restart, the Pacers are tied with the 76ers for fifth place in the Eastern Conference at 39-26.

COLLEGES

Top prospect Maker picks HBCU Howard

Highly touted prospect Makur Maker verbally committed to Howard University, picking the Bison over college basketball powerhouses UCLA, Kentucky, and Memphis. The five-star recruit is the highest-ranked player to commit to a Historically Black College or University since ESPN began tracking rankings in 2007. Maker is a 6-foot-11-inch, 235-pound center who declared for the NBA draft in April before opting to consider college basketball. The Bison went 4-29 last season, Kenneth Blakeney’s first as coach. Maker, ranked No. 16 by ESPN, announced on Twitter he was committing to Howard. He hopes his decision opens the door for other prospects to go the HBCU route. “I need to make the HBCU movement real so that others will follow,” Maker said.

Oklahoma State’s Gundy gets $1m paycut

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy took a $1 million pay cut and had his contract shortened by a year as part of an internal review prompted by sharp criticism from his star running back for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel. Athletic director Mike Holder said Friday the adjustments to Gundy’s contract were the coach’s idea. Holder reiterated his belief Gundy has always treated Black players well a day after releasing a statement saying the review found “no sign or indication of racism” in the football program. Two weeks ago, running back Chuba Hubbard lashed out at Gundy on social media for wearing a T-shirt promoting One America News Network, a conservative outfit that has been critical of Black Lives Matter … Austin Peay coach Mark Hudspeth resigned after one season on the job that included him taking the Governors to a program-record 11 wins and a trip to the FCS quarterfinals.

PRO FOOTBALL

NFL players want no preseason games

The NFL Players Association, after conducting conference calls with players Thursday night and Friday, is seeking to have no preseason games this year, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The league so far has not appeared willing to budge from its recently reworked plan for a two-game preseason ahead of a regular season that begins Sept. 10. The NFL and NFLPA also are working on guidelines that would govern how individual players could opt out of the season, according to people with knowledge of the discussions … Agent Drew Rosenhaus has asked the Cleveland Browns to trade tight end and former first-round draft pick David Njoku, a person familiar with the request told The Associated Press. Rosenhaus wants his client out of Cleveland, but the Browns, who picked up the fifth-year contract option on Njoku in April, have no plans to move him, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not publicly commenting on the situation. His future in Cleveland came into question when the Browns signed two-time Pro Bowler Austin Hooper in free agency, and again after the club drafted Harrison Bryant, the John Mackey Award winner in college last season from Florida Atlantic, in the fourth round … The Edmonton Eskimos are keeping their team name. The Canadian Football League team said it is keeping the Eskimos moniker following “an extensive year-long formal research and engagement program with Inuit leaders and community members across Canada. There were a range of views regarding the club’s name but no consensus emerged to support a name change,” the team said in a statement.

MISCELLANY

Marathoner Kipsang banned for 4 years

Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang was banned for four years after a series of missed doping tests. A ruling published by the Athletics Integrity Unit states that the Kenyan runner was found to have missed three tests and failed to provide timely information on his whereabouts on a fourth occasion, all in 2018 and 2019 … Two-time Grand Tour winner Nairo Quintana was hit by a car while on his cycle training in Colombia, his team said. Team director Emmanuel Hubert said Quintana injured a knee but hopes to return to training in August.

