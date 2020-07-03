Redskins to conduct ‘thorough review’ of team name

The Washington Redskins will conduct a “thorough review” of the team’s name, the organization announced in a release Friday morning.
Challenged by team sponsor FedEx to change its controversial name on Thursday, the team responded with a statement the on the heels of increasing pressure.
“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also take into account our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on the field.”
Nike and PepsiCo are also facing pressure to cut ties with the organization, unless there is a name change, according to reports.
“This issue is of importance to me and I look forward to working with [team owner] Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military,” coach Ron Rivera said in the statement.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also issued a statement on the matter.
“In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step,” Goodell said.
