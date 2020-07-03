Redskins to conduct ‘thorough review’ of team name

The Washington Redskins will conduct a “thorough review” of the team’s name, the organization announced in a release Friday morning.

Challenged by team sponsor FedEx to change its controversial name on Thursday, the team responded with a statement the on the heels of increasing pressure.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also take into account our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on the field.”