Take a look at the changes made to Fenway Park for the Red Sox’ summer camp

Inside the Chavis/Verdugo loft, there are two small tables to the left and a kitchenette to the right. A handful of steps further leads Chavis to his own locker stall, separated by two chairs and two small tables from Verdugo’s. Two steps more and there’s a sliding glass door overlooking the first base line from atop the grandstands, and the field is a direct descent down the aisle.

Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis opens the door to his new locker room, shared with teammate Alex Verdugo.

Pairs of players now share personal locker rooms inside luxury suites at Fenway Park, and space within the team’s clubhouse has been adjusted. Since the park will not be hosting fans any time soon, parts of Fenway Park have been transitioned to safely distance players and allow for the activities of a training camp.

The Red Sox provided photos of the changed areas. Media photographers were only allowed in certain areas of the park on Friday, the first day of workouts.

A view of pitcher Nate Eovaldi’s locker inside a suite at Fenway Park. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox

The right field concourse – normally a walkway and concessions area – is now a training area. There’s an open-air batting cage and a pitcher’s mound under the bleachers. Near the Red Sox clubhouse, a space has been covered with artificial turf and stationary bikes and weights have been added.

The good news is the players don't have to go far if they have to go. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Workout areas, batting cages, and bullpens have also been installed in areas normally used by fans.

In addition to Fenway Park, the Red Sox are planning to utilize Boston College’s Harrington Athletic Complex and McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island for training.

More photos:

It's two players to a suite during the Fenway Park summer camp. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox

