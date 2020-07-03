Upcoming birth of child could take Gordon Hayward out of the Celtics ‘bubble’ for a bit

“It’s a pretty easy decision for me on that,” Hayward said. “I’ve been at the birth of every one of my children and I think there are more important things in life [than basketball]. So we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

But during this unprecedented season, it could become more complicated. In September, the Celtics could still be taking part in the playoffs following the NBA’s restart at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. On Friday, Hayward said he would not hesitate to leave the bubble to be with his wife for the birth.

Celtics forward Gordon Hayward and his wife Robyn are expecting their fourth child in September, a baby boy. In most years, that would fall during a rare quiet stretch of the NBA calendar.

“I know the NBA has a protocol for that type of thing and hopefully I can do the quarantining and testing the appropriate amount of time and then be back with the boys.”

The NBA playoffs are scheduled to begin Aug. 17, with the Finals to be completed no later than Oct. 13. League protocols state that players who leave the bubble will be required to quarantine before returning. Players with “extenuating circumstances” will be eligible to return after as few as four days of quarantine, while those who leave the campus without permission will have to quarantine for 10 or more days.

So if Hayward were granted permission, left Orlando, and spent a few days with his family, he would likely be away from the Celtics for about a week. The playoff schedule is expected to be slightly accelerated, both to reduce the time spent in the bubble and because there will be no travel days.

The Celtics season could be over by the time the Haywards welcome their baby boy. Also, there is a chance that by September the league protocols will have been altered a bit. But right now the Celtics must prepare for the possibility of being without one of their top players for a stretch.

Hayward said his wife is planning to leave Boston to be with family in Indianapolis while he’s gone.

“She’s definitely sad, for sure,” Hayward said. “She’s been stressing a little bit about this, and I can’t blame her for that. It’s definitely been a stressful time for us. But I think she’ll be happy if I go down there and play well and the Celtics play well. I know she will be.”

Hayward also has three young daughters, and he is one of the many NBA players and staffers who will be separated from their children for an extended period. Typically, players are never away from home for much longer than a week at a time. Now, some will be in Orlando for about three months.

Hayward said that technologies like Zoom will help, and that he hopes to he can do things like read bedtime stories to his children remotely. But he understands it won’t quite be the same.

“I think leaving the girlies is going to be really hard and for sure a sad day for me,” Hayward said. “I think they’re old enough to the point where they do understand what’s going on, and we’ve tried to explain to them that I’m going to be gone for a little while.

“It’s something where I think it is what it is. I think the opportunity to compete for a championship and play for a title is something a lot of us NBA players want to do.”

Celtics center Daniel Theis and his wife Lena have a 4-year-old daughter, Laila. He said that Laila knows he is leaving soon and has been putting snacks and stuffed animals in his luggage for him. He said the family has grown even closer over the past three months, and that it will be difficult to be separated.

“It’s going to be hard for her because it’s such a long period of time,” he said. “But I think it makes it easier with FaceTime. She’s going to watch some games on TV, but I never thought about not playing.”

After the seeding games are completed in mid-August and the NBA field is whittled from 22 teams to 16, players are expected to have the option of getting an extra hotel room for family members who wish to enter the bubble. But given the heavy restrictions that will be in place, it’s unclear how many families will pursue this option.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.