Vermont police add 66 charges in farm-related fraud case

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police have filed dozens more fraud charges against a Shaftsbury man, accusing him of defrauding people in deals involving hay, maple syrup, farm equipment, and collectible model cars.

Richard Blackmer Jr., 38, was initially arrested in April, after a monthslong investigation involving police in Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York. He had pleaded not guilty to 30 charges, the Bennington Banner reported.

Police have filed 66 new charges against him. They include 45 additional counts of false pretenses, 20 new counts of bad checks, and one count of identity theft, Vermont State Police said Thursday. The charges have been filed with the Bennington County state’s attorney, police said.