Boston man charged in shooting of 15-year-old at South Shore Plaza in Braintree

He is being held without bail and expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court via video.

Jose Rodriguez, 21, faces multiple charges including assault to murder, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery on a child with substantial injury and reckless endangerment of a child, according to the statement.

A Boston man has been charged in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl Friday afternoon at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, officials said in a statement Saturday morning.

A second male suspect, who was taken into custody with Rodriguez on Friday not far from the mall, has been released, but police say additional charges may still be filed, according to the statement.

South Shore Plaza was put on lockdown at about 4:45 p.m. Friday, when the shooting was reported. Tactical units arrived on scene shortly after, and the mall was cleared at about 7:15 p.m., when the two suspects were arrested. Surrounding neighborhoods were also told to shelter in place until the arrests were made.

Police on Saturday described the shooting as “an act of violence between two groups,” as opposed to an active shooter situation.

The 15-year-old girl was a bystander, and her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

“I’d like to thank each and every person who responded to assist us tonight; the Braintree Police Department is incredibly thankful and proud of the strong partnerships we have locally and regionally,” Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said in a statement Thursday.

