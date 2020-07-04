Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman on Red Line train in Cambridge

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and exposing himself on a Red Line train, MBTA Transit Police said Saturday.
Josue Gonzalez, of Boston, allegedly followed a woman through the fare gates at the Harvard Square station and sat next to her after she boarded a train Wednesday at 7 p.m., the MBTA transit police said in a press release.
Gonzalez allegedly made inappropriate comments and then assaulted the woman after she asked him to leave her alone, according to the release.
The woman got off the train at Kendall Square, but noticed that Gonzalez was fully exposing himself to her, the release said. She then called 911 and Transit Police responded.
Gonzalez is facing charges of indecent assault and battery and open and gross conduct, according to the release.
