Man arrested after allegedly assaulting woman on Red Line train in Cambridge

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and exposing himself on a Red Line train, MBTA Transit Police said Saturday.

Josue Gonzalez, of Boston, allegedly followed a woman through the fare gates at the Harvard Square station and sat next to her after she boarded a train Wednesday at 7 p.m., the MBTA transit police said in a press release.

Gonzalez allegedly made inappropriate comments and then assaulted the woman after she asked him to leave her alone, according to the release.