Man dies after early morning fire in Weymouth

A man who used a wheelchair died after a fire broke out at the apartment building where he lived in Weymouth early Saturday morning, officials said.
The man was identified as Bruce Miller, 40, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. Miller was a resident of the apartment building, according to the statement, and utilized a wheelchair.
Firefighters responded to 150 Mediterranean Drive at about 1:52 a.m., officials said.
Investigators are still looking into how the fire started but are “focusing on an accidental cause,” said Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the State fire marshal’s office said in an e-mail.
Investigators have found no evidence of foul play, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.
The investigation is being conducted by Weymouth Fire Department, police, and State Police assigned to both the state fire marshal’s office and the Norfolk district attorney’s office, Weymouth fire officials said on Twitter.
