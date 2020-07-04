New England news in brief

A Boston man has been charged in the shooting of a 15-year-old girl Friday afternoon at the South Shore Plaza, law enforcement officials said in a statement Saturday. Jose Rodriguez, 21, faces multiple charges including assault to murder, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, and reckless endangerment of a child, according to the statement. He is being held without bail and expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court via video conference. A second male suspect, who was taken into custody with Rodriguez on Friday not far from the mall, has been released, but police say additional charges may still be filed, according to the statement. South Shore Plaza was put on lockdown at about 4:45 p.m. Friday, when the shooting was reported. Tactical units arrived on scene shortly after, and the mall was cleared at about 7:15 p.m., when the two suspects were arrested. Surrounding neighborhoods were also told to shelter in place until the arrests were made. Police on Saturday described the shooting as “an act of violence between two groups,” as opposed to an active shooter situation. The 15-year-old girl was a bystander, and her injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

CAMBRIDGE

Advertisement

Man arrested for alleged sex assault on Red Line

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman and exposing himself on a Red Line train, the MBTA Transit Police said Saturday. Josue Gonzalez, of Boston, allegedly followed a woman through the fare gates at the Harvard Square station and sat next to her after she boarded a train Wednesday at 7 p.m., the MBTA Transit Police said in a press release. Gonzalez allegedly made inappropriate comments and then assaulted the woman after she asked him to leave her alone, according to the release. The woman got off the train at Kendall Square, but noticed that Gonzalez was fully exposing himself to her, the release said. She then called 911 and Transit Police responded. Gonzalez is facing charges of indecent assault and battery and open and gross conduct, according to the release.

Advertisement





WEYMOUTH

Man killed in apartment fire

A man who used a wheelchair died after a fire broke out at the apartment building where he lived on Mediterranean Drive early Saturday morning, officials said. He was identified as Bruce Miller, 40, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. Firefighters responded to 150 Mediterranean Drive at 1:52 a.m., officials said. Investigators are still looking into how the fire started but are “focusing on an accidental cause,” Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office said in an e-mail. A preliminary investigation shows no evidence of foul play, according to the DA’s office. The death remains under investigation by city police and fire officials and state troopers assigned to the fire marshal’s office and the district attorney’s office, officials said.





WOBURN

Social distancing for good causes over the holiday weekend

More than a dozen Massachusetts charities are taking part in the Social Distance Dash 2.0, a virtual road race organized by a Woburn company over the holiday weekend. FMP Productions has organized the event to help nonprofits of all sizes raise money amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The first “dash” held in the spring drew 1,200 participants who raised over $30,000, FMP said. The “2.0” version started July 2 and concludes Sunday. Participants may run or walk any distance, from wherever they like. They have to track their distance on a workout app and send the information to fmpproductions.com. Nonprofits taking part in the holiday weekend race range from national chartities such as ALS One, to regional organizations, such as Melmark New England, which runs a school for autistic children in Andover, to local groups such as Hidden Battles of Lowell, which helps veterans and public safety workers address post traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues. More than a dozen supporters have signed up to help Hidden Battles, which will use the money raised to help front-line medical workers cope with the stress of the pandemic, founder Scott Hyde said. “It’s a reason for people to get out and exercise and kind of spread their wings ... to beat the whole COVID cabin fever,” he said.