The North Washington Street Bridge is about to come down

The heaviest period of demolition will run through September, according to the state transportation department. It will be loud and almost every morning from 7 to 10 for several months; additional work will be done overnight to prepare barges under the bridge for the take-down.

The aged structure linking Charlestown to downtown Boston is coming down later this month. Between July 17 and 19, traffic will shift lane by lane from the bridge to a temporary bridge built directly to its west, with demolition beginning as soon as July 20.

Advertisement

The rusty truss bridge, so worn out that at least two of its six lanes have been closed for years, will be replaced by a structure that will aesthetically complement the nearby Zakim Bridge. It will feature two lanes for cars in each direction, as well as a bus-only lane on the inbound side, and new bike and walking paths.

The temporary bridge has two lanes toward downtown, and one lane out to Charlestown.

The new bridge will come into service as soon as late 2021, officials said at a public meeting this week, though the work will continue long after that to remove the temporary bridge and add some finishing touches.

The temporary bridge idea was added to the $200 million project late in the design process, to shorten what would have been a longer construction process.

The upcoming work will have some impact on getting around. The left turn lane coming into Boston, for example, will be even shorter on the temporary bridge and could create backups; officials said they will closely monitor it and make changes as needed. And boaters may be the most severely impacted, with limited opportunity to cross under the bridge during demolition.

Advertisement

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.