Police confiscate cache of fireworks, incendiary devices in South Boston

Amid worries that the Fourth of July holiday will increase the frequency of illegal fireworks displays, Boston police announced Saturday they confiscated a “large quantity” of fireworks and incendiary devices from a vehicle in South Boston.

Police found the gray Honda Accord in a parking lot in the area of 56 Crowley Rodgers Way at about 10:15 p.m. on Friday. Officers had already been patrolling the area because of community complaints about fireworks.

When officers arrived at the vehicle, they found two people, a male and female whose names and ages were not released. They saw “a significant amount of fireworks” in the open trunk.