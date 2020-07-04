Shark sighting off Plymouth beach forces swimmers out of water

A Fourth of July shark sighting on White Horse Beach in Plymouth forced swimmers out of the water late Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The sighting was confirmed at about 4:30 p.m. after beachgoers reported “seeing a seal jump out of the water and a fin shortly after,” according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The Plymouth harbormaster tweeted that crews were checking the water following the confirmed sighting and that lifeguards had ordered people out of the water.