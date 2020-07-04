Two dead, one injured as violent week in Boston continues into the weekend

A short time earlier, officers received a report of a fight in the area of 42 Theodore St. in Dorchester around 10 p.m., said Officer James Moccia, a Boston police spokesman.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at about 11 p.m. Friday night in the area of 205 Adams St. in Dorchester and found a man suffering from a stab wound, Boston police said in a statement Saturday morning. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, the statement said. The incident is under investigation.

A week of violence in Boston continued into the weekend, with two people dying in separate incidents Friday night, one of them in a fatal stabbing, and a third person injured in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to police.

Witnesses at the scene told arriving officers that those involved in the fight had fled before officers arrived, Boston police said in a statement.

A person walked in to Carney Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, according to Moccia and the statement. Police initially believed that person was injured in a shooting, but Moccia said the circumstances of the incident, which is under investigation, are “unknown.”

Just after midnight, officers received a report at 12:17 a.m. of shots fired in the area of 2 Page St. in Dorchester.

When responding officers were not able to locate a victim on scene, they got a call that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had been located on Amory Street in Jamaica Plain, according to Moccia.

That man, who had non-life-threatening injuries, told officers he had been shot in the area of Glenway and Page streets in Dorchester, Moccia said.

The incidents come after a violent week in the city, which has seen four homicides, 13 nonfatal shootings, and at least 10 nonfatal stabbings since June 26 until Friday.

A 15-year-old who was fatally shot in Roxbury Thursday night was the third homicide in a 24-hour period.

