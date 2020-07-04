Florida’s COVID-19 cases jump by record for single day

(Bloomberg) -- Florida’s Covid-19 cases jumped by the most during the pandemic, two days after the previous high, a sign that the outbreak is expanding and leading to more serious clinical consequences.

Reported new cases rose by 11,458, or 6.4%, to 190,052, compared with an average 5.5% in the previous seven days. The Sunshine State had a record 10,109 cases on Thursday. Deaths reached 3,702, according to the release, which includes data through Friday, an increase of 18, the fewest since June 22.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ruled reimposing a lockdown, but hospitals and local officials officials are taking note of the rising trend in cases.