Photos: Protesters block road leading to Mount Rushmore ahead of President Trump's arrival

Activists and members of different tribes from the region blocked a road as they protested in Keystone, S.D., on Friday during a demonstration around the Mount Rushmore National Monument ahead of President Trump's visit.

A woman faced a row of police as activists and members of different tribes from the region blocked the road to Mount Rushmore.

Native American protesters formed a roadblock on the road leading to Mount Rushmore.

Native American protesters confronted a line of law enforcement officers in Keystone, S.D.

Protesters clashed with a line of law enforcement officers.

An activist blessed a row of military police.