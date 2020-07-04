fb-pixel

Photos: Protesters block road leading to Mount Rushmore ahead of President Trump’s arrival

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated July 4, 2020, 43 minutes ago
Activists and members of different tribes from the region blocked a road as they protested in Keystone, S.D., on Friday during a demonstration around the Mount Rushmore National Monument ahead of President Trump's visit.
Activists and members of different tribes from the region blocked a road as they protested in Keystone, S.D., on Friday during a demonstration around the Mount Rushmore National Monument ahead of President Trump's visit.
A woman faced a row of police as activists and members of different tribes from the region blocked the road to Mount Rushmore.
A woman faced a row of police as activists and members of different tribes from the region blocked the road to Mount Rushmore.
Native American protesters formed a roadblock on the road leading to Mount Rushmore.
Native American protesters formed a roadblock on the road leading to Mount Rushmore.
Native American protesters confronted a line of law enforcement officers in Keystone, S.D.
Native American protesters confronted a line of law enforcement officers in Keystone, S.D.
Protesters clashed with a line of law enforcement officers.
Protesters clashed with a line of law enforcement officers.
An activist blessed a row of military police.
An activist blessed a row of military police.



