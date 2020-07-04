Watch: Frederick Douglass’ descendants recite his ‘Fourth of July’ speech

This Fourth of July, which occurs amid nationwide protests against racial injustice following high-profile killings of Black people, five descendants of Frederick Douglass read parts of his famous speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” in a video produced by National Public Radio.

NPR noted the video was inspired by a documentary project by Jennifer Crandall called “Whitman, Alabama.”

Douglass, an abolitionist who had formerly been a slave, delivered the speech in Rochester, N.Y., on July 5, 1852.