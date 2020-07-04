MLS game postponed after eight positive results

FC Dallas announced earlier in the week that six players had tested positive for the virus upon arrival in Florida for the tournament. The entire team was quarantined.

The group-stage game will be rescheduled, the league said Saturday.

The MLS is Back Tournament match between FC Dallas and the Vancouver Whitecaps set for Thursday has been postponed after eight players tested positive for the coronavirus. The names of the players were not released.

Two Whitecaps players tested positive, forcing the team to remain in Canada, the league said. Additional tests were negative, but the team had to push back travel until Monday.

The MLS is Back Tournament is set to open Wednesday with a match between Orlando City and expansion Inter Miami.

The league's 26 teams will be sequestered in hotels for the duration of the monthlong tournament played without fans at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at Walt Disney World.

MLS shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic on March 12 after teams had each played two games.

FC Dallas said all players and staff tested negative for the coronavirus before leaving for the tournament on last Saturday. Upon arrival, two players tested positive. Subsequent tests found four more players infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

In Tokyo, Japan’s professional soccer league restarted after a four-month break caused by the pandemic.

All 18 top-flight teams were in action, and the nine games were played without fans. Japan’s popular pro baseball league restarted last month, also without fans.

NFL lays out protocols

The NFL detailed its coronavirus-related treatment procedures for players, coaches, and other staff members during training camp and the preseason in a set of protocols sent to teams Friday.

The protocols were developed with the NFL Players Association, the league told teams in a memo from commissioner Roger Goodell, but do not yet include all details of the testing program.

"Additional protocols governing screening and testing and game day procedures are being finalized with the NFLPA and will be sent as soon as they are approved," Goodell wrote in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.

The protocols do outline the treatment procedures that teams must follow as the NFL attempts to operate during the pandemic.

According to the protocols, anyone who exhibits symptoms of the virus must be tested as soon as possible. A team must perform contact tracing if any individual is identified with symptoms or tests positive for the virus. Any person found to have been in close contact must also be tested as soon as possible. Those with low- or medium-risk exposures are to be monitored for symptoms and tested under the standard testing schedule.

A person who tests negative after close contact and remains asymptomatic may return to the team facility, under the protocols, but must be tested daily for eight days thereafter. A person who tests positive but has no symptoms cannot return to the team facility for 10 days or until testing negative twice at least five days after the positive test. A person who tests positive and exhibits symptoms must be kept away from the team facility for at least 10 days and for at least 72 hours since symptoms last occurred. In both cases, doctors must approve the return of anyone who tests positive.

"The NFL and NFLPA have finalized the protocols regarding team travel, media, and treatment response, and have also updated the facilities protocol to specifically address Training Camp," Goodell wrote in his memo. "The NFL and NFLPA jointly agreed that there will not be a mandatory quarantine period during Training Camp, and clubs may not require players to remain at club hotels during this period."

Team employees are "subject to discipline," if they "knowingly and materially fail to follow these protocols." The discipline for such violations is not specified.

Teams cannot require players to stay in hotels during training camp, but must make hotel rooms available to those players who wish to stay there.

There are no fans or visitors permitted at team facilities during training camp. But a team is permitted to have up to two events at its stadium open to fans, if fan attendance is permitted under local public health guidelines. Fans cannot have contact with coaches or players and cannot occupy the first eight rows of seating closest to the field.

Media access is restricted during training camps. There are limits on the numbers of reporters who can attend. In-person media interviews with players are prohibited, but are permissible with coaches with distancing measures in effect.

Tiafoe tests positive at Atlanta tennis tourney

Frances Tiafoe has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrawn from the All-American Team Cup tennis tournament in Atlanta.

Tiafoe was scheduled to face Tennys Sandgren on Saturday in the weekend tournament involving eight top American men’s players. The event is allowing a limited number of fans and not requiring masks, though will provide them if requested.

Tiafoe defeated Sam Querrey on Friday but was showing symptoms after the match and a test was positive.

Tiafoe, a 22-year-old who reached the 2019 Australian Open quarterfinals, left the event site and was replaced by Christopher Eubanks. Tiafoe was captain of Team Stars, playing against John Isner’s Team Stripes.

The pro tennis tours are suspended until August.

F1 claims all 4,00 tests come back clean

There have been no positive cases from more than 4,000 coronavirus tests carried out on Formula One personnel over the past seven days, F1 said Saturday.

F1 has its first race Sunday in Austria, four months after the opening race in Australia was cancelled and the season postponed.

Everyone entering the track at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg had to have tested negative before traveling and all — from drivers to team members, track staff, and media — are being tested every five days by private medical teams on site.

There is another race in Austria next weekend and the following race will be held at the Hungaroring in Hungary one week later.

There are eight races taking place in Europe. After Hungary, there are back-to-back races at the British GP, then single races in Spain, Belgium, and Italy.

Indian Golf event to be scrapped this year

The Indian Open golf event on the European Tour was canceled because of the threat posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was initially postponed from March to an unspecified time in 2020, but has now been scrapped following consultation with the European Tour and Asian Tour.

The European Tour is due to restart this month with six straight events in Britain.