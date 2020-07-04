NASCAR’s Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin expect to duel at Brickyard 400

NASCAR’s extravagant weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — where the back-and-forth battle between Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin should continue — has been rocked by its first driver testing positive for the coronavirus. Jimmie Johnson will miss what was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400 as he quarantines following the Friday test result. Sunday will be NASCAR’s 12th Cup race since live racing returned in May. No fans will be in the stands. Johnson had hoped to tie Jeff Gordon and Michael Schumacher as the only drivers with five victories at Indianapolis. Instead, Justin Allgaier will drive the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet. Harvick, meanwhile, will attempt to win a second consecutive Brickyard, and a win on Indy’s oval would tie NASCAR’s points leader with Hamlin at four wins each. The duo has combined for seven victories in 15 Cup races, including four of the last six and consecutive 1-2 finishes last weekend at Pocono . . . Chase Briscoe put on four new tires during a late pit stop, then held off AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric over the final five laps to win the first Xfinity Series race on Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course. Briscoe beat Justin Haley by 1.717 seconds.

Dixon wins IndyCar Grand Prix

Five-time series champion Scott Dixon won his second career title at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, beating Graham Rahal by a dominant 19.9469 seconds at the IndyCar Grand Prix. Dixon got some help when pole-winner Will Power stalled in the pits. And he had to pass Rahal, whose team-owning father won the Indy 500 in 1986. Otherwise, it was a relatively easy drive for Dixon, whose 48 IndyCar wins rank third behind A.J. Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52) … IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway made an active effort to increase diversity throughout the industry with a $1 million donation to a new “Race for Equality & Change” initiative. The initiative will support both internal and external programs that “create a more diverse and inclusive INDYCAR community that fundamentally transforms our sport,” said Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. IndyCar does not have any Black drivers. Bubba Wallace is the only Black full-time Cup Series driver in NASCAR … Valtteri Bottas upstaged Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to take pole position for Formula One’s season-opening Austrian Grand Prix Sunday. The Finnish driver edged out the world champion by .012 seconds at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.