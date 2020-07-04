Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser has tattoo removed

Patriots kicker Justin Rohrwasser reportedly has had the tattoo on his arm associated with the antigovernment militia group the Three Percenters removed.

According to TMZ Sports, Rohrwasser, a rookie fifth-round selection, began the removal almost immediately after the NFL Draft. He described the process as “physically painful.”

“I’m going to take ownership of it,” Rohrwasser said after pictures of the tattoo surfaced. “This is not who I am. No matter what, that’s not who I am. Hopefully, you will all find that out.”