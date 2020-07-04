Red Sox’ Josh Taylor, Darwinzon Hernandez test positive for COVID-19

Taylor is in a Boston hotel and will be isolated for 14 days. Hernandez, however, is still at home and will have to test negative twice before flying. Roenicke is unsure if either will be ready for the start of the season.

"Any time anybody is positive it impacts what happens at the start of the season, just because it's a shortened summer camp," Roenicke said. "We'll see how it goes. I can't tell you that [they're] not going to be ready because it depends on how far along [they] are in the stages of the virus."

Roenicke added that Taylor is in the deeper stages of the virus than Hernandez and is hopeful he will see negative test results soon. Starter Eduardo Rodriguez is still awaiting his test results before flying to Boston.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack