As COVID-19 retreats, a thrift store revives

Salvation Army Captain Mark Ferreira, who administers the church’s Brockton Adult Rehabilitation Center, also runs its Brockton thrift store and four others, in Bridgewater, Hanover, Taunton, and West Yarmouth. Ferreira wasted no time reopening in early June, because a lot of people depend on the stores, not just their employees.

We have a 50-bed drug and alcohol rehab here in Brockton. That’s a free program, no insurance required. They can be there for six to 12 months to work on their recovery and that’s entirely funded by the thrift stores in this region. That is an essential and vital service that we continue to provide throughout the pandemic shutdown. We had to kind of dive deep into our reserves, which came dangerously close to being depleted, and do everything that we could to save costs and just keep operating.

It was the middle of the week of [March] 16th when we closed our stores. It was an agonizing process. I know that some retailers determined for themselves that they were essential. We have a lot of things that are essential items and I suppose that there may have been a case for it. But we had to weigh that with the safety of our employees. We watched the cases rise with horror here in the city of Brockton, and knew that we had made the right call.

Massachusetts moved into Phase 2 of reopening on June 8th. We managed to open our doors to the public on the 9th. We felt strongly that we had to reopen the stores, both for our customers that depend on affordable goods and for the income to support our programs.

We have fitting rooms in all of our facilities that are now closed and so we’re constantly having to remind people that it’s not safe to be trying things on and putting them back on the rack. If somebody does try something on that they don’t purchase, we have to put that clothing aside in quarantine.

We are giving away pens when people sign for their credit card because it's easier than sanitizing the pen.

Certain items have always had to be sanitized. We’ve always had to do that for furniture, any upholstered items. Clothing is something that under normal circumstances we don’t sanitize. Most people do donate things clean. We allow all donations to rest for a period of at least 24 hours before processing. We know that on fabrics, a minimum of 24 hours is basically good enough for any contamination. The coronavirus should no longer be a risk.

We do want people to know that when they shop at the Salvation Army, it’s not just making somebody rich. It’s not just supporting a business. It’s not just supporting the employees that are here, but it’s supporting life-changing programs. We have people whose lives depend on the services that we provide.

