Complimentary two-wheel tuneups available in the Seaport

Landry’s Bicycles is spending its fourth season in the Seaport providing complimentary tune-ups. Every Wednesday, commuters and community members can sign up for 15-minute appointments for bike services and Better Bagels, courtesy of the Seaport TMA and WS Development. The service kicked off June 3 and will continue with appointments through Oct. 28.
Pete Daniels, Landry’s Bicycles’ outreach project manager, says previous years’ events were predominately commuters during their office lunch breaks, but with COVID-19, more locals and newbie riders have been stopping by.
“A ton more people are pulling their old bikes out of the shed or buying new bikes,” he added. “It’s probably the biggest boom we’ve seen since the mountain bike boom in the 90s’” He also noted wariness around public transit or heading into the office attributing to the switch in clientele.
Daniels follows social distancing and protective measures for each appointment and will examine each bike for safety and performance. Small fixes, like worn tire tubes or brake pads, will be replaced at no expense, and should time permit, Daniels will install customers’ own accessories and answer questions.
But does your bike need work? Daniels says a regular commuter who rides six months out of the year should stop by annually. “I think it’s healthy — just to catch anything weird,” he says. And for someone who has dusted off their trusted two-wheel steed after years of nonuse, you should head over, too.
“Rubber will be your problem,” he explains. “Tires crack, brake pads will dry up and won’t glide as nicely. A checkup is always reasonable. You want for someone to say ‘Your brake pads are OK, your tires are fine, nothing is dangerous. Enjoy it.‘”
To visit Landry’s at the Seaport, make an appointment at seaporttma.org/BikeCheckUp. Appointments are available each Wednesday, alternating weekly 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
