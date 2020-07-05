Complimentary two-wheel tuneups available in the Seaport

Landry’s Bicycles is spending its fourth season in the Seaport providing complimentary tune-ups. Every Wednesday, commuters and community members can sign up for 15-minute appointments for bike services and Better Bagels, courtesy of the Seaport TMA and WS Development. The service kicked off June 3 and will continue with appointments through Oct. 28.

Pete Daniels, Landry’s Bicycles’ outreach project manager, says previous years’ events were predominately commuters during their office lunch breaks, but with COVID-19, more locals and newbie riders have been stopping by.

“A ton more people are pulling their old bikes out of the shed or buying new bikes,” he added. “It’s probably the biggest boom we’ve seen since the mountain bike boom in the 90s’” He also noted wariness around public transit or heading into the office attributing to the switch in clientele.