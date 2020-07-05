41-year-old Montague man killed in stabbing

A 41-year-old man died Friday after he was stabbed in Montague, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
Officials did not identify the victim, but said the stabbing took place on Randall Road.
Elijah Michonski, an 18-year-old Montague resident, was arrested following the man’s death. He faces multiple charges, including murder.
Michonski will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Monday morning, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation by state officials.
