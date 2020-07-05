Boston kids can receive no-cost meals starting Monday

Ninety-seven locations across Boston will open Monday to offer city kids and teenagers aged 18 and under breakfast and lunch at no cost.
The city’s Summer Eats program aims to “deliver critical support to children that rely on school meals,” according to the city’s website. No ID or registration is required.
Boston Mayor Martin Walsh promoted the program on social media Sunday.
“Starting (Monday), the @CityOfBoston will have 97 youth meal sites across the neighborhoods, for this year’s Summer Eats program,” a post from the mayor’s Twitter account said. “Sites will be open to any youth 18 years or younger. Remember: no registration is required.”
To find summer meal locations by phone, call 1-800-645-8333, or text “Food” or “Comida” to 877-877. More information can be found at Boston.gov.
