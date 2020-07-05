Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro closed for an hour due to a shark sighting

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro closed for an hour Sunday following a shark sighting.
The beach was closed at 12:05 p.m. and reopened at 1:05 p.m., Truro police said. No injuries were reported.
Shark sightings are common in Cape Cod this time of the year.
Officials recently issued a reminder for people to be on the look out for Great White sharks, which frequent Massachusetts during the summer.
There were two shark attacks on humans in the area in 2018, one of them fatal, and officials have recommended swimmers remain in waist deep water where possible and avoid areas where sharks have been previously spotted as they weigh a range of responses to protect beachgoers and preserve the region’s tourist economy.
Material from The Associated Press was included in this report.
