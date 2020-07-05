Man arrested for fatal Dorchester shooting

A man was arrested for the fatal shooting of a woman in Dorchester early Sunday morning, Boston Police said.
Kristian Maraj, 22, of Dorchester, was arrested at the scene without incident, Boston police said in a statement.
Maraj is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including murder.
Officers responded to the area of 37 Stonehurst St. at about 3:10 a.m. for a report of a person shot, police said.
The officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation, police said.
Advertisement
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police at (617) 343-4470, by calling the anonymous tip line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS, or by texting the word ”TIP“ to 27463.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.