Man remains in trauma center one day after being run over by boat in Ipswich

A 19-year-old man remains in a trauma center at Lahey Hospital one day after he fell off of a boat he was driving and was run over in Ispwich, State Environmental Police said on Sunday.

The man, who was not identified, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries after he and three passengers fell off the 19-foot boat as it was taking a turn in Ipswich Bay around 3 p.m. on July Fourth, Ipswich police said in a statement on Saturday. The three passengers were not injured.

The boat launched into a houseboat where it became wedged, Katie Gronendyke, a spokeswoman for the State Environmental Police, said in an e-mail.