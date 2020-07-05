fb-pixel

Man remains in trauma center one day after being run over by boat in Ipswich

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated July 5, 2020, 1 hour ago
Ipswich police responded to a boating crash in which a 19-year-old Ipswich man sustained serious, life-threatening injuries on the Fourth of July.
Ipswich police responded to a boating crash in which a 19-year-old Ipswich man sustained serious, life-threatening injuries on the Fourth of July.IIpswich Police Department

A 19-year-old man remains in a trauma center at Lahey Hospital one day after he fell off of a boat he was driving and was run over in Ispwich, State Environmental Police said on Sunday.

The man, who was not identified, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries after he and three passengers fell off the 19-foot boat as it was taking a turn in Ipswich Bay around 3 p.m. on July Fourth, Ipswich police said in a statement on Saturday. The three passengers were not injured.

The boat launched into a houseboat where it became wedged, Katie Gronendyke, a spokeswoman for the State Environmental Police, said in an e-mail.

Advertisement

The man “was operating erratically near other vessels when he lost control of the boat,” she said in the e-mail.

The man was taken by MedFlight to Lahey hospital, where he remained as of Sunday afternoon.

The incident is under investigation, Gronendyke said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.