Mass. reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 136 new cases

The state’s three-day average of confirmed COVID-19 deaths remained at 18 as of Thursday, the same level it had been reported July 1. Since June 26, that average has fluctuated from 17 to 21, according to state data.

That brings the death toll in Massachusetts as a result of the coronavirus to 8,183, up from 8,172 a day earlier. The state also had a total of 109,974 cases of the disease, up from 109,838 on Saturday, the state reported. Those figures include both confirmed and probable cases of the disease.

Massachusetts on Sunday reported 11 new deaths due to the coronavirus, along with 136 new cases, a day before the state moves to reopen more businesses that had been shuttered because of the pandemic.

Probable-case deaths in Massachusetts due to the coronavirus totaled 215 Sunday, an increase of one death from the previous day. The state also said 25 new probable cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing the statewide total of probable cases to 5,472.

The state reported 5,893 new people had been given molecular tests, bringing the total number of those tested to 886,213.

The state’s seven-day average positive rate for those molecular tests was 1.8 percent Sunday, continuing a four-day trend that began July 1, the state reported. That figure has remained between 1.8 percent to 2 percent since June 18.

The state said antibody tests had been completed for 334 additional people, bringing that total to 75,636 as of Sunday.

Other metrics tracked by the state showed declines in people being treated for the disease. Sunday’s statewide hospital data showed the three-day average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals was 644. That figured has been declining since an average high of nearly 4,000 in late April.

Hospitals using surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients also fell, dropping from three hospitals on July 3 to just two hospitals on Saturday, the state reported.

The latest update comes as the state is set to begin the latest phase to reopen much of the Massachusetts economy on Monday, allowing theaters, gyms, and casinos to reopen their doors for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to shutter businesses statewide in March.

But even with the eased restrictions that come with Phase 3, this will not be a return to normal life before COVID-19.

Businesses that reopen will have to contend with new health regulations, including capacity limits, plus requirements for workers and customers to wear masks and practice social distancing. The changes do not affect Boston, which will enter Phase 3 on July 13.

The state has made progress in slowing infections, far from peaks in the spring, when more than 200 people died of the disease on a single day in late April, according to state data.

While Massachusetts moves to opening up more business, most the country faces a surge of new cases: over the July Fourth holiday weekend, 40 states reported increases, including California, Florida, Texas, and Arizona.

As of Sunday, about 130,000 people across the country have died from the coronavirus, while about 2.8 million cases have been reported, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.





