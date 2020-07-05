One killed, four injured in shooting at Saturday night cookout in Lynn

A 35-year-old Lynn man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a Saturday night cookout in Lynn, the Essex district attorney’s office said on Sunday.
Police were called to 134 Fayette St. to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10 p.m., the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.
Another man was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries, prosecutors said. The three other victims are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made, the statement said. The shooting remains under investigation, according to the statement.
Advertisement
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.