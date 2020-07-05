One killed, four injured in shooting at Saturday night cookout in Lynn

A 35-year-old Lynn man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a Saturday night cookout in Lynn, the Essex district attorney’s office said on Sunday.

Police were called to 134 Fayette St. to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10 p.m., the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The victim, who was not identified, was transported to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.