Protesters call on board chairman to ‘wake up’ Sunday morning

“I make my own curfew now, because if you look at the news and you see young Black kids being shot up like it’s a sport,” Anselme said. “You never know if it’s going to be you.”

Josué Anselme, a 17-year-old from Brookline who was among the protesters, recounted the experience of being the only Black student in his class through much of elementary school — from hearing another boy call him a racial slur in the second grade to being stopped by police as he got older.

BROOKLINE — About 50 people gathered outside the home of the Brookline’s select board chairman Sunday morning, chanting “Black lives matter” and making noise to “wake up” Chair Bernard Greene and encourage moving funds from the town’s police department to other areas.

Protesters gathered at 8 a.m. Sunday near Leverett Pond, some with buckets or pans ready to make noise. They broke off into groups and discussed how the town, which the US Census estimates is about 70 percent white, can drive meaningful change.

Chiuba E. Obele, a 29-year-old Boston resident who organized the protest, filed a lawsuit against the town in US District Court in Boston last month alleging that police racially profiled him in 2017, made racist jokes, and wrongfully arrested him.

“We tried to lobby our politicians in Brookline to pass through an amendment that would make very modest budget cuts to the police department, and they would not even allow for that,” Obele said at the protest Sunday morning. “... Our schools need the funding, affordable housing has to be improved, and we need to start hiring social workers to be addressing the social causes of crime.”

Protesters asked for the Brookline Police Department’s $16.9 million budget to be cut by half and for the town to use the money for schools, affordable housing, and various social services.

A few Brookline police officers stood across the street but did not interact with protesters.

Greene, who did not engage with protesters, said in a phone interview early Sunday afternoon that he has “no interest in addressing Mr. Obele’s demands.”

“The Globe should focus on what we are doing in our reimagining policing task force, and what we have been doing for years in terms of reimagining policing,” Greene said.

He said he hoped to vote soon to create a task force exploring police reform and alternative models of public safety.

“Brookline has been reimagining policing for years, and we are going to continue,” he said.

Administrators in Brookline, which like many places is facing sharp revenue cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic, told 360 public schools educators in May that they would lose their jobs. Officials later said they would rescind some of the layoff notices.

Brookline’s police department is also in flux. On Friday, Chief Andrew Lipson said leading the department was “untenable” for him and that he would go back into his former role as deputy superintendent. Lipson did not say why he was stepping down.

And in 2018, a former Brookline police officer reached a $180,000 settlement to settle allegations that he was racially harassed and targeted on the job.

“This is not violent, this is not a threat, this is not an attack,” said protest organizer Lexi Harriman, 20, who grew up in Brookline and now lives in Roslindale. “We are here because Bernard Greene refuses to listen to us, and so does the select board as a whole.”

